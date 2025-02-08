Cheshire officials speak out amid concerning allegations about animal control

Cheshire officials are speaking out months after concerning allegations about the town's animal control surfaced.

Cheshire Animal Control has to implement changes after the Connecticut Department of Agriculture noted violations of several statutory and regulatory requirements. That was written in a consent order on Dec. 24.

In a statement released Friday, the Town of Cheshire said two dogs became seriously ill in their care and were humanely euthanized.

In a joint statement, the town council, town manager and police chief said they "deeply appreciate the community's dedication to animal welfare and share the collective goal of ensuring the highest standards of care for animals in our custody."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"During the two years the dogs were housed at the town's facility, we regretfully experienced two instances where individual dogs became seriously ill. In both cases, the dogs were evaluated as soon as symptoms began and were treated in consultation with veterinarians. Dispute receiving appropriate care over multiple weeks, their conditions did not improve, and human euthanasia was deemed the most compassionate course of action," the statement reads.

The town said they filed a lawsuit against the alleged owners of dozens of dogs that were seized during a serious case of animal abuse.

Town officials took 28 dogs into custody in November 2022, and two of the dogs were pregnant, giving birth to three puppies and bringing the total number of dogs in animal control's custody to 31.

A settlement was reached in October 2024, and the town said they immediately put the dogs up for adoption.

"Unfortunately, the legal proceedings in Superior Court only concluded last week which limited our ability to share many details about these matters sooner," the statement reads.

Town officials said the loss of both dogs "revealed a number of areas in our processes, procedures and the maintenance of our facility that required immediately improvement."

This includes the need for comprehensive intake forms, daily operational checklists and cleaning logs, weekly wellness assessments, flooring replacements and new enclosure fencing, the statement reads.

You can read the full statement below:

DoAg officials previously noted soaking wet floors and dogs in need of grooming, with one of them having obvious hair loss and red skin. Investigators also observed a mouse infestation, an odor of urine and a lot of clutter.

Dog food could be seen on the wet floors, outside of their required storage containers, according to the consent order. It was also noted that there isn't a set-up quarantine area at the facility, which is required for a facility of its size.

Animals at the dog pound were also placed in cages that were too small, and didn't meet minimum size requirements, while primary enclosures were cleaned, the order reads.

The shelter has until January 2029 to make necessary upgrades.

An animal advocacy group said they strongly oppose several points in the statement, including the claim that the dogs that were euthanized were evaluated as soon as symptoms appeared.

"We know, without question, that the dogs were neglected. They were not properly cared for, not groomed, and their suffering went unnoticed by the ACO until others intervened. Emails, veterinary records, formal complaints, and witness testimony provided to the Department of Agriculture (DoAg) all contradict the town’s version of events," Jeen Melendez said in a statement.