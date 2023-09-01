Cheshire police look for person of interest in alleged intentional cruiser crash

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in a crash involving a Cheshire police cruiser.

The police department said the incident happened on Aug. 18 at about 7:15 p.m. Officers were called to the Maplecroft Shopping Plaza after hearing that a stolen car was in the area.

When police arrived, the stolen car allegedly accelerated towards a marked police cruiser. Police said the car struck the cruiser on purpose, disabling it, according to authorities.

The car then fled and was later found abandoned in a private parking lot in Wallingford.

Authorities are looking to identify the above-pictured person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DeCapua at 203-271-5531 or sdecapua@cheshirect.org.