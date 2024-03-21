Cheshire preschool holds Trike-A-Thon to support Closer to Free Ride

“It was pretty meaningful,” Vinny Celella said.

“I would say it was top-notch,” Ralphie Celella added.

That’s how Vinny and Ralphie Celella described Thursday’s Trike-A-Thon event, held outside Cheshire’s First Church Preschool.

“The children were so excited,” First Church Preschool Director Brenda Ward-Kelley said. “I never thought they could ride around the church this many times.”

On Thursday morning, nearly 60 children took part in the Trike-A-Thon to raise money for this year’s Closer to Free Ride, which supports research at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

“This is what it’s all about, and this is what it takes to make the Closer to Free Ride successful, is getting communities involved,” Closer to Free Ride Director Jessica Scheps said.

At the heart of the effort was Caitlin, Vinny and Ralphie Celella.

“People say, ‘Wow this is a really big event, why do you do this kind of thing?’ Well, there’s not much else we can do sometimes so we’re going to do this because we can,” Caitlin Celella said.

Last fall, Caitlin crossed the finish line just months after losing her husband, Andy, to brain cancer.

“Everyone in this community knows what that means and how it is to live life every day without the people we love and so to have that kind of community is its own positive support group, I’d say,” Celella said.

This year, that support group will get even bigger with Vinny and Ralphie joining their mom in the main event.

“I would think the ride, the Closer to Free Ride, the real one, would be kind of great. Top-notch,” Ralphie said.

This year will be the 14th annual Closer to Free Ride. It is set to take place on Sept. 7.