Cheshire teacher resigns after viral video posted on social media

A Cheshire teacher has resigned from her position after a video of her appearing to threaten people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump went viral.

In a statement, Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said Annie Dunleavy has resigned from her position with the school district effective immediately.

In the video, Dunleavy can be seen saying, "You'll end up on a stretcher." She appears to warn those on her private social media account who voted for Trump to stay away, or else.

The video went viral after it was screen-recorded and re-shared online.

Cheshire parents made their voices heard at a town council meeting Tuesday night. Many shared their concerns about the video.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Solan said, "The comments on that video did not reflect the position of our school system. They were hurtful, deeply concerning and ultimately undermined the faith that our community has placed in us."

"Every student and family has the right to attend our schools free from concern of political prejudice, let alone their safety," Solan continued. "I feel terrible for the angst this has caused our community."

Solan acknowledged that the video included Dunleavy sharing what she intended to be a private message.

"She was expressing her personal opinion and not those of the Cheshire Public Schools. The person who filmed this then posted the video to social media outlets," Solan previously said in a statement.

During Tuesday's meeting, Town Council Chair At Large Peter Talbot spoke about the video briefly at the beginning of the meeting. He described the video as an "expletive laced tirade."

"This kind of rhetoric has no place in our society and serves absolutely no purpose. Cheshire, we are better than this. America, we are better than this," Talbot said.

The Cheshire Police Department is conducting their own investigation.