Cheshire

Cheshire teacher resigns after viral video posted on social media

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Cheshire teacher has resigned from her position after a video of her appearing to threaten people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump went viral.

In a statement, Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said Annie Dunleavy has resigned from her position with the school district effective immediately.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In the video, Dunleavy can be seen saying, "You'll end up on a stretcher." She appears to warn those on her private social media account who voted for Trump to stay away, or else.

The video went viral after it was screen-recorded and re-shared online.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Cheshire parents made their voices heard at a town council meeting Tuesday night. Many shared their concerns about the video.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Solan said, "The comments on that video did not reflect the position of our school system. They were hurtful, deeply concerning and ultimately undermined the faith that our community has placed in us."

"Every student and family has the right to attend our schools free from concern of political prejudice, let alone their safety," Solan continued. "I feel terrible for the angst this has caused our community."

Local

Wethersfield 9 mins ago

First-of-its-kind Christmas movie trail unveiled in Wethersfield

UConn 34 mins ago

Republican questions UConn student votes, election workers rebuke complaint

Solan acknowledged that the video included Dunleavy sharing what she intended to be a private message.

"She was expressing her personal opinion and not those of the Cheshire Public Schools. The person who filmed this then posted the video to social media outlets," Solan previously said in a statement.

During Tuesday's meeting, Town Council Chair At Large Peter Talbot spoke about the video briefly at the beginning of the meeting. He described the video as an "expletive laced tirade."

"This kind of rhetoric has no place in our society and serves absolutely no purpose. Cheshire, we are better than this. America, we are better than this," Talbot said.

The Cheshire Police Department is conducting their own investigation.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us