Cheshire is without school resource officers due to staffing shortage

The town of Cheshire is temporarily without school resource officers because of a police department-wide staffing shortage.

Cheshire police said six officers have been transferred to the Patrol Division from their specialty assignments, two of which were school resource officers, or SROs.

Two officers from the traffic division, a support services office and the court/evidence officer were also transferred to patrol positions, according to the department.

The position transfers took effect at the beginning of September and the agreement ends on Dec. 31.

Police Chief Neil Dryfe said he anticipates that the two school resource officers will transition back to their former roles starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Dryfe said the decision to temporarily transfer both school resource officers wasn't taken lightly.

"School resource officers in Cheshire are a valuable resource and have the support of staff, parents, the staff and administration of Cheshire Public Schools, along with the town's elected and appointed officials," Dryfe said. "I am fully committed to returning them to their regular duties in January."

The police chief said the police department is "ready and able to respond whenever our partners at Cheshire Public Schools fell our presence, partnership or immediately response is necessary."