Cheshire's ‘rock snake' returns for another year of community engagement

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

It's not quite spring yet, but an annual outdoor tradition has slithered its way back to the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

In Cheshire, "Rocco" is now along the trail by Cornwall Ave.

The community rock snake invites people on the trail to bring a painted rock and add it to the tail, spending the summer growing longer and longer as more rocks are contributed.

Over the years, similar community snakes have popped up across Connecticut, in towns like Fairfield, South Windsor, Torrington, Stratford, and many others.

Last year, "Rocco" in Cheshire wasn't seen until the summer, so a March appearance is quite early for the 'scaly' formation.

This guy will be growing all summer, just beyond the Farmington Canal Linear Park where Cornwall Ave meets Argyle Rd.

