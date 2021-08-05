Westbrook

Chester Man Accused of Stabbing 82-Year-Old Victim in Westbrook

A Chester man is accused of stabbing an 82-year-old man in a Westbrook parking lot last month.

Connecticut State Police arrested 37-year-old Ricky Loveland Thursday.

Loveland is accused of stabbing the 82-year-old victim in the parking lot of the Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center on Flat Rock Place on July 29. According to police, the victim was able to call 911 himself and his injuries were significant, but not life-threatening.

Loveland is charged with second-degree assault on an elderly person. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

