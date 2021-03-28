Chester Man Surprised by Armed Intruders in His Driveway Demanding Money: PD

An investigation is underway after police said a Chester man was surprised in his driveway by armed intruders demanding money early Sunday morning.

Police said the two armed intruders demanded money and were potentially attempting to steal a vehicle from a resident of a home on Goose Hill Road.

According to officers, shots were fired by the intruders as they fled the scene. No injuries were reported, but authorities said the homeowner was understandably shaken up.

Investigators were called to the scene and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit has taken over. Evidence was gathered at the scene and the incident is being "aggressively investigated," police said.

Similar incidents were also reported in Tylerville and Westbrook this morning that could involve the same offenders, according to authorities.