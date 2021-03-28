Chester

Chester Man Surprised by Armed Intruders in His Driveway Demanding Money: PD

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

An investigation is underway after police said a Chester man was surprised in his driveway by armed intruders demanding money early Sunday morning.

Police said the two armed intruders demanded money and were potentially attempting to steal a vehicle from a resident of a home on Goose Hill Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to officers, shots were fired by the intruders as they fled the scene. No injuries were reported, but authorities said the homeowner was understandably shaken up.

Local

Southington 13 mins ago

Coast Guard Assists Man Injured Aboard Southington-Based Fishing Vessel

West Hartford 3 hours ago

Exit 40 On-Ramp to I-84W at Ridgewood Rd. in West Hartford to Close for 7 Months

Investigators were called to the scene and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit has taken over. Evidence was gathered at the scene and the incident is being "aggressively investigated," police said.

Similar incidents were also reported in Tylerville and Westbrook this morning that could involve the same offenders, according to authorities.

This article tagged under:

Chester
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us