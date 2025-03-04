Eastbound side of Mass. Pike closed in Chicopee due to rollover crash

A crash has shut down the entire eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Tuesday morning, according to MassDOT.

The rollover crash happened at mile marker 50.6.

In #Chicopee, rollover crash has closed all lanes on I-90 EB at mile marker 50.6. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 4, 2025

MassDOT reported the closure shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Additional information, including about potential injuries and anticipated length of the closure, were not immediately available.