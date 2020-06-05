Chief State’s Attorney Speaks About Police Misconduct Investigations

Connecticut’s new Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo answered questions Friday in a virtual forum on how he will handle police misconduct in his new role.

“There’s a perception out there that when we look at these cases a state’s attorney has a side on these things that is the furthest thing from the truth,” Colangelo said.

The conversation comes as there’s a nationwide call for a change in police misconduct cases to be handled by the state attorneys general rather than state’s prosecuting attorneys.

“We don’t have a side it’s not like we are for the police against the victim, for the victim or against the police,” Colangelo said.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong releasing a statement Friday saying in part: “We are not in a position yet to react to this specific proposal, but we know this office must address head-on our broken systems of power that have led to oppression and violence against people of color, and particularly African-Americans.”

“Whenever I speak to the victim’s families in these cases it’s just that we’re looking at the facts,” Colangelo said.

Colangelo says in Connecticut, police misconduct cases are handled by a state’s attorney that is not in the jurisdiction where the officer works and State Police are investigated by the Division of Criminal Justice.

Colangelo says new change requires state’s attorneys to complete their reports within 120 days of getting a completed file from the investigator.

Colangelo says he’s committed to completing timely police misconduct cases and without a conflict of interest.

“That’s not how we could do our jobs as prosecutors nor is it how I want to see my prosecutors doing their jobs in Connecticut,” Colangelo said.