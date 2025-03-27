Child accused of bringing knife to school, threatening other students in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating after a young student allegedly brought a knife to school and threatened other students with it on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the New Haven school district said a student brought the weapon to Barnard School, which is a K-8 magnet school.

The student allegedly threatened other students with it, according to school officials, who say the knife was quickly confiscated.

No one was injured, and police responded to the scene. The school district said the student will be disciplined.