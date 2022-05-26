Child Accused of Having What Looked Like Weapon on School Property, Beach in Milford

Milford police have arrested a young male after investigating reports of someone with what appeared to be an airsoft or paintball gun on Jonathan Law High School property and at Silver Sands Beach. He has been charged with weapons on school property and carrying a dangerous weapon.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police took a report from someone who said they saw a young man around 7 a.m. in the area of Harrison Avenue, carrying what looked like a “tommy gun” with a round magazine.

Officers responded, but didn’t find anything, and they nothing showed up on doorbell cameras.

Then, around 12:50 p.m., the school resource officer at Jonathan Law High School was alerted by the school that they had just found out of a suspicious incident that occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday involving a minor on school property, carrying what looked like a paintball or airsoft gun.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said no one reported the incident to the school or police on Tuesday.

The school resource officer reviewed the surveillance video and saw a former student walk around the school, by the baseball fields, and behind the building carrying what looked like a long firearm with a circular drum that appeared to be some type of airsoft gun, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Milford Police responded to Silver Sands Beach to investigate a report of a young male waiving a gun around, near the beach, and found him on the beach near E.

Broadway with a gun was raised over his head and his finger on the trigger, police said.

Additional officers arrived and ordered the male to drop the weapon and get on the ground, which he did, according to police.

Officers recognized the male from previous interactions, police said, and he was taken into custody.

Police seized the weapon and determined it was a gel blaster gun that shoots gel pellets.

Milford Police

Witnesses told police they were alarmed by the male pointing the gun in several directions while walking on the beach.

The young male was issued a juvenile summons and charged with breach of peace in the second degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police said he was also issued a juvenile summons based on the incident at Jonathan Law and was charged with weapons on school property.