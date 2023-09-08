Child and adult injured in crash in Hartford

A child and an adult were taken to the hospital after a crash in Hartford Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to Liebert Street and Jennings Road just after 11:30 a.m. after two vehicles collided on the embankment across from the Interstate 91 South HOV off-ramp, fire officials said.

One adult and a child were extricated from one vehicle, treated and taken to the hospital.

Fire officials did not have information on the extent of the injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.