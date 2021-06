A child was bitten by a dog and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital in West Haven on Sunday.

Police said the child was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Members of the city's Animal Control Unit took the dog for a mandatory quarantine, police said. They will now assume the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.