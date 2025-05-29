Child caught after falling from third floor window in Hartford: police

A person is credited with breaking the fall of a child from a third floor window in Hartford on Thursday.

Fire officials said they responded to a multi-family home on Judson Street after a child reportedly fell around 3:15 p.m.

The child was reportedly caught by an adult, and also landed in a bush, which helped break their fall.

The child was conscious and alert, and had no signs of significant injury or trauma, according to officials.

Firefighters said the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are unsure how old the child is. The incident is under investigation.