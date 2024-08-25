Child critically injured after losing control while riding bike in New Haven

A child has critical injuries after losing control while riding a bicycle in New Haven on Saturday.

Officers responded to Forbes Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a possible collision.

Police said witnesses statements and video taken before the incident showed a black sedan traveling west on Forbes Avenue with two bicyclists holding onto the car from the side of its front windows.

A witness at the scene reportedly told police that as the vehicle was on Forbes Avenue, the bicyclists lost control and fell.

One of the bicyclists suffered a head injury, authorities said. He was transported to Yale Pediatric Hospital with critical injuries and is listed in critical, but stable condition. It's unclear if the other bicyclist was injured.

After the incident, police said the black sedan fled the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded and is investigating. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.