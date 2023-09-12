Child dead, woman found walking along Route 9 after crash in Cromwell

A child has died after a crash and a search along Route 9 in Cromwell Monday night.

State police responded to the report of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell near Exit 25 around 5:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one of the vehicles involved was unoccupied, according to state police.

Witnesses told troopers a woman got out of the vehicle with a young child and went down an embankment next to Route 9 North. It's not clear if the woman and child went down the embankment on purpose or inadvertently, state police said.

After two hours of searching, first responders spotted a woman walking along Route 9 North who matched the witness description of the driver of the unoccupied vehicle. She was taken to the hopspital to be evaluated, police said.

A short time later, first responders found an unresponsive child in a rocky area of the Connecticut River, according to state police. The child was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

DCF was notified of the incident, state police said.

"The Department of Children and Families can confirm we are conducting a joint investigation with the Connecticut State Police upon receiving reports of this terrible tragedy. Given this is an active criminal investigation, and the Department's adherence to state law regarding the disclosure of case-specific information as outlined in Conn. Gen. Stat. 17a-28, we are not able to comment further at this time," the agency said in a statement.

The child was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to determine a cause and manner of death.

State police did not release the identities of the woman and child or how they are related.