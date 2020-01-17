Child Exposed to Unknown Powder Substance in South Windsor: Police

South Windsor police and state environmental officials are investigating after a child was exposed to an unknown powder substance on a CREC school bus Friday.

Police said the juvenile was exposed to the substance in the parking lot of Larry Duprey Field. The child is not showing any symptoms or signs of distress and is being evaluated by medical personnel, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the child was exposed or what the substance may be.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called in to investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.