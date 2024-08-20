Child found dead in pool at home in Plymouth

A child is dead after being found unresponsive in the pool of a home in Plymouth, police said.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on Magnolia Lane. Officers tried to perform CPR, but the child was ultimately pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been released. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

"Many of us at the Plymouth Police Department have children of our own and cannot imagine what loved ones are feeling," police said in a statement.

Police are actively investigating the incident.