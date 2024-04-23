Child gets stuck in claw machine at laundromat. He walked away with some new toys

A situation that could've been a lot worse ended with an unforgettable story.

A child got stuck in a claw machine at a laundromat in Hartford and ended up walking away without a scratch - and with some new toys.

Firefighters were called to a laundromat on New Britain Avenue in Hartford around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews got there, they found a child stuck in a teddy bear claw machine. He was safely removed from the machine unharmed.

Officials said the boy was just trying to get a stuffed animal and he unfortunately got stuck.

For being a good spirit, firefighters let him take home as many stuffed animals as he wanted.

He took a total of four - saving plenty of teddy bears for whoever uses the machine next.