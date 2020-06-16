Child Hit and Killed in Cheshire After Getting Ice Cream: Police

A 10-year-old boy who died after getting hit by a car in Cheshire on June 12 had just bought ice cream from a truck and was crossing in front of the truck when he was struck, according to police.

Cheshire Police Department responded to Wiese Road near Richmond Glen Drive for reports that a child had been struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the boy had just obtained ice cream from a truck stopped on the side of the northbound lane of Wiese road, according to police.

The boy attempted to cross the road in front of the truck when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound around the stopped truck, police said.

"The child was provided first aid by responding officers and paramedics at the scene but was transported to a local hospital," said police. "The child was then transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries."

The child was a resident of Wallingford.

The driver of the vehicle is 17 years old, police said. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

In a press release, Cheshire police said, "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

The Cheshire Police Traffic Division along with the Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.