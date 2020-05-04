Child Hit by Car in Willington

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Willington on Sunday night.

Troopers were called to Tolland Turnpike in Willington around 5 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Initial reports show the collision involved a vehicle and a child pedestrian, according to state police.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries are unknown, authorities added.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated, however, state police have not said if it was the child.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.