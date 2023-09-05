11-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Watertown

An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle after being dropped off by her school bus in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened on Buckingham Street near Cummings Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police said the girl had been dropped off by her school bus and the bus left the area. A short time later, the girl tried to cross Buckingham Street when she was hit, police said.

She was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver involved in the accident remained at the scene.

Buckingham Street is closed between Booth Avenue and Carter Street, police said.