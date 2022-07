A child was injured in a bike accident in Cheshire on Saturday.

Police said a 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident on his bike and no car was involved.

Authorities described the injury as the brake lever impaling the boy's leg. It does not appear to be life-threatening.

The child was transported to Connecticut Children's for treatment.

Investigators did not say what led up to the accident.