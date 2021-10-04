Child Inside Car Stolen in Manchester Safe; Search Underway for Vehicle

A child was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from a parking lot in Manchester Monday. Police said the child is safe and they are searching for the vehicle.

The 2022 Lexus RX 350 was stolen from the parking lot of 74 Main St.

Police said the person who took the car took the child out of the vehicle on Summit Street and the child is safe and reunited with the mother.

The Lexus has Connecticut license plate BD96999 and it was last seen on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and provide the location of the vehicle.