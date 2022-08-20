New Hampshire

Child Killed, 3 Seriously Injured in NH 3-Car Crash

One child is dead following a three-car crash in Albany, New Hampshire, on Friday night, according to state police.

Police responded to the crash on Route 16 in Albany in the area of mile marker 72.2 shortly after 5p.m. Police say a pickup truck crashed into a car, which then collided with another car.

A child in the car that the pickup truck crashed into died, and two adults and another child in the car were seriously injured, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No additional information has been released.

