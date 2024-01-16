Child killed when stolen car hit Wethersfield home was Hartford 14-year-old: police

A 14-year-old from Hartford died when a stolen car the teen was in hit a house in Wethersfield on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they responded to Church Street just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found two minors trapped in a car that had struck a house. Both children were pulled from the car and the 14-year-old, Novelle Nesmith, of Hartford, died at the hospital at 2:27 p.m., police said.

A Wethersfield man described the moment a stolen car with three juveniles in it slammed into his home Sunday, killing one of them.

Another minor who had been in the car ran off, but returned, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said all three people who had been in the car were minors and the car had been stolen from Hartford.

A man who saw the crash said all three were children and appeared to be 15 years old or younger.

There were reports that they were driving erratically, heading east on Church Street toward Garden Street before hitting another vehicle, running off the road and hitting a tree, then the home, according to police.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Nesmith attended Hartford public schools and the school system will be offering support for students and staff.