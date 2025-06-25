Connecticut

Child missing out of Georgia for over a year is found in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A child that was reported missing out of Georgia over a year ago has been found safe in Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that during a custodial visitation on Oct. 23, 2023, the mother of the child fled Cobb County, Georgia, with her child. Officials say this violated a custody order.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When Cobb County issued court orders to the mother to return the child to the biological father, she told authorities she was a sovereign citizen and didn't recognize the court's decision.

On Feb. 17, the Georgia court issued an arrest warrant that charged the mother with interstate interference with custody.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

U.S. Marshals were requested to help find the missing child in May and on June 18, the mother was arrested during a traffic stop in East Hartford.

Authorities said she was uncooperative and wouldn't tell police where the child was located.

Police, Homeland Security investigators and U.S. Marshals found the kid, who was with a relative in East Hartford.

Local

Weather 8 mins ago

Connecticut heat wave leads to dozens of hospitalizations

Bridgeport 17 mins ago

Bridgeport beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

The child has since been reunited with their biological father.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us