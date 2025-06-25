Child missing out of Georgia for over a year is found in Connecticut

A child that was reported missing out of Georgia over a year ago has been found safe in Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that during a custodial visitation on Oct. 23, 2023, the mother of the child fled Cobb County, Georgia, with her child. Officials say this violated a custody order.

When Cobb County issued court orders to the mother to return the child to the biological father, she told authorities she was a sovereign citizen and didn't recognize the court's decision.

On Feb. 17, the Georgia court issued an arrest warrant that charged the mother with interstate interference with custody.

U.S. Marshals were requested to help find the missing child in May and on June 18, the mother was arrested during a traffic stop in East Hartford.

Authorities said she was uncooperative and wouldn't tell police where the child was located.

Police, Homeland Security investigators and U.S. Marshals found the kid, who was with a relative in East Hartford.

The child has since been reunited with their biological father.