Child Pornography Investigation Underway in Plainville

Multiple police cars are at a home in Plainville on Monday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a home on Seneca Road.

The search warrant is related to child pornography, according to investigators.

Authorities have not released details about the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

