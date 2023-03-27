Child Pornography Investigation Underway in Plainville

Multiple police cars are at a home in Plainville on Monday in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Police said they executed a search warrant at a home on Seneca Road.
The search warrant is related to child pornography, according to investigators.
Authorities have not released details about the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
