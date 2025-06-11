Child pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

A 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in Lake Quinsigamond, according to police in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to Bridle Path just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was at a home, and people there told police he had been found unresponsive in the lake.

The child was brought to an area hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Police did not immediately release any further information.