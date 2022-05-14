7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Rescued From House Fire in Norwalk: FD

A child who was rescued from a house fire in Norwalk on Saturday morning has died.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Nelson Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Crews said the house was fully involved in fire when they arrived and there were reports of someone trapped inside.

According to investigators, there were power lines on fire across the road and two cars in the front yard of the home were also on fire.

A man and a woman who had escaped the fire with their 9-year-old son were in the backyard. They were attempting to rescue their 7-year-old daughter who was asleep in a second floor bedroom, fire officials said.

Authorities said the man had broken his arm and suffered burns when he fell while trying to climb to the window.

Firefighters immediately raised a ladder to the window. One firefighter went inside the burning room, found the child, passed her out the window to crews on the ladder and she was carried to the ground.

The family was transported to Norwalk Hospital where fire officials said the 7-year-old girl later died of her injuries. The other members of the family are being treated for smoke inhalation, minor burns and other injuries.

One firefighter suffered burns to his face and was treated on scene, firefighters added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.