A child on a bicycle was seriously injured when they were hit by a school bus in Stonington on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Palmer Street and Courland Street, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

No one on the school bus was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.