Child Struck by Vehicle in Vernon

Police are investigating a crash involving a child in Vernon Saturday night.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Prospect Street between Oak Street and Ward Street, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the child's condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash,

There was no other information released.

