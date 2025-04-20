Child struck during multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

A child was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford on Saturday.

The collision happened on Vine Street.

According to police, multiple cars were involved in a crash and one of them hit a child.

The child was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The car that hit the child remained at the scene and the collision is under investigation.