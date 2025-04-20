Hartford

Child struck during multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A child was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford on Saturday.

The collision happened on Vine Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, multiple cars were involved in a crash and one of them hit a child.

The child was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The car that hit the child remained at the scene and the collision is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us