Child Taken to Hospital After Being Found in Pool in Suffield

A child was taken to the hospital after they were found in a pool at a home in Suffield, police said.

Suffield Police said they were called to a home on South Grand Street Sunday afternoon for a report of a child in a pool. Responding crews found the child and performed life-saving measures, according to authorities.

Police said the child was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for additional care. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.