Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Meriden

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Meriden on Tuesday.

Officers received calls about a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Hall Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

According to police, officers determined a child about 8 years old had been hit. The child reportedly had no signs of injuries, but complained about pain.

The child was brought to the hospital to be observed.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with tips or information can contact Officer Murray at emurray@meridenct.gov.

