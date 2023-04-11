meriden

Child Taken to Hospital After Getting Hit by UPS Truck in Meriden

A child was taken to the hospital after getting hit up a UPS truck while skateboarding in Meriden, police said.

The police department said a girl was riding her skateboard and collided with a UPS truck that was turning onto the road she was on.

The incident happened at Guiel Place and Frary Drive on Tuesday evening.

The child sustained very minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately available.

