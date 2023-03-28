Child, Woman Taken to the Hospital After Fire at East Hartford Business

A child and woman were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a spa in East Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

East Hartford Police said officers and firefighters responded to 775 Silver Ln. for a reported working fire at Silver Lane Spa.

A child and woman were hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation and burns. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.