EAST HARTFORD

Child, Woman Taken to the Hospital After Fire at East Hartford Business

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A child and woman were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a spa in East Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

East Hartford Police said officers and firefighters responded to 775 Silver Ln. for a reported working fire at Silver Lane Spa.

A child and woman were hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation and burns. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDfire investigation
