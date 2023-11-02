Childcare advocates are housing teachers for free in New Haven

One program is providing some financial relief for childcare workers in our state.

Friends Center for Children is building homes for early childhood educators to live in for free.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, volunteers and childcare advocates were busy putting the finishing touches on the program's fourth home in New Haven.

The future residents are two single mothers and their children, bringing the total number of teachers housed to six.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kristen Calderon and her 9-year-old son Javier get to move in next week.

"It's overwhelming, but in a good way," said Calderon.

Calderon has been a childcare worker for many years. It's a profession she loves, but the salary is barely enough to live on, she said.

"I make under $20 an hour and previously to living in housing, my choice every month was basically, which bill I wasn't going to pay on a rotating basis," said Calderon.

Meaning, every month, she would have had to choose between paying the gas or electricity bill.

"A teacher's salary, which on average in our state, is around $34,000," Allyx Schiavone, executive director of Friends Center for Children, said.

Friends Center for Children started this teacher housing initiative in 2019. Schiavone said it's a response to the childcare crisis seen in our state and across the country.

"We don't have enough money in the early care and education industry to pay teachers livable or professional wages," said Schiavone.

Friends Center for Children has teamed up with the Yale School of Architecture to build the homes and private donations cover the cost of rent.

Organizers say in the next few years they hope to house a total of 24 teachers and their children.

"So excited for the educators to move in and be able to start their lives," said Aundrea Tabbs-Smith, who is with Friends Center for Children.

Tabbs-Smith said that by providing this support, she hopes it will help teachers in the classroom and industry.

Incoming resident Kristen Calderon said she looks forward to calling this home her own.

"There are a lot of other people out there going through the exact same thing without the help that I'm lucky enough to have," said Calderon.