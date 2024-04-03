Hartford

Little Owls Childcare meets a need for teen parents in Hartford Public Schools

The service aims to meet financial and logistical needs for students in the district that are parents.

By Jane Caffrey

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is a new resource for childcare in Connecticut, but this center is specifically for teen students who are also parents.

Hartford Public schools just opened the space called Little Owls Childcare. Two young kids are already receiving care there.

With bright colors, soft cribs, games and books, the space in Hartford Public High School is reimagined.

“Welcome to our Little Owls Daycare Center,” Flora Padro, Hartford Public High School principal, told a crowd Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The space is transformed into the childcare center.

“I went in the corner, and I took in the space, and I got a little emotional,” Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools superintendent, said. “It is open. We actually have a five-month-old that is sleeping in the back.”

The childcare service is free to Hartford Public School students who, along with course loads, are also juggling parenthood.

Local

Montville 45 mins ago

Man conspired to murder several people, including children, in Montville: warrant

west haven 1 hour ago

Notre Dame High School in West Haven to admit girls starting next year

“When I also think about becoming a teenager, right, becoming a mom, imagine how terrifying that can be. Knowing that there's a space that is safe, and the people that are here without judgment, and full open hearts to support and provide care,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Right now, the school district serves 42 parents. Up to 18 of their babies and toddlers can spend their days in the cheerful center.

“So that they can return to high school themselves and complete their goal of graduating high school,” Lore Minich, director of early childhood and Hartford Pre-K Magnet School, said.

District social workers are on hand. There are academic, financial, logistical and emotional resources available.

“We know of a young parent that will be part of Little Owls that was considered chronically absent,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “The barrier was just that lack of access to reliable childcare. That student is coming to school now every single day.”

A program that aims to meet a need, and help students pave paths to their futures.

“So that their mothers can continue to pursue their dreams and reach the academic success that we know, we know, that they are so capable of achieving,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Hartford Public Schools is also providing transportation for the teen parents and their kids to the Little Owls Childcare Center.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us