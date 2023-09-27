Childcare programs brace for end of federal pandemic relief funding

Childcare experts say a crisis may be looming for the state beginning Sept. 30. That is the date when federal pandemic relief funding will stop being provided for the childcare industry.

According to a recent study, which could put a significant financial strain on hundreds of childcare programs, and many could shut down.

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman is the coalition director of the Childcare for Connecticut’s future advocacy group. She anticipates Sept. 30 being “a day of chaos.”

Bermudez Zimmerman explains that childcare programs have relied on this funding.

“Early educators throughout the state and nationwide are basically losing their lifeline for all things childcare funding,” she said.

Helping to stabilize the childcare industry during the pandemic, the state received $240 million in federal aid - all needed to be spent by the end of this month.

A recent study done by an independent ‘Think Tank’ known as the Century Foundation, indicates the loss of these funds could force an estimated 917 childcare programs in Connecticut to close. According to the Office of Early Childhood, there are more than 4,000 licensed childcare programs in Connecticut.

Francheska Velazquez, who owns facilities in Stamford, Cheshire and Enfield, is determined her programs will not be among those shutting the doors.

“I don’t want to close,” Velazquez said. “To me, that’s not an option.”

Velazquez explains that she is still formulating a plan to adjust to the new financial environment. Adjusting to the lack of income, she may have to do something she doesn’t want to - raise her tuition rate.

“A lot of my parents are on subsidy and the reason they’re on subsidy is because they can’t, afford childcare already,” she said.

According to the study, 37,000 children and their families could be affected. However, Beth Bye, the Office of Early Childhood commissioner, said she does not expect the number of closures to be as high as the study indicates.

Anticipating this crisis, Bye said the state has increased funding by almost $70 million in the last two yearly budgets.

“We know we need to continue to support early childhood, so that families can work,” Bye said.

The pandemic relief money was used all aspects of stabilizing childcare businesses, including making payroll. Bye said this helped stabilize the industry and helped Connecticut fare better than most states.

“We lost less than 1% of capacity, and on average other states lost 9%,” Bye said.

Bye explains that without the federal funding maintaining the workforce could be difficult. She said Connecticut has a shortage of 100,000 workers in the childcare industry.

Bye said the situation is being addressed at the state level by the Blue-Ribbon Panel. As Bye explains, it is a committee appointed by the governor to build a five-year strategic plan regarding childcare in Connecticut.