Childcare Providers in Conn. to Rally for More Funding

Access to childcare is a growing problem in Connecticut and across the country. Childcare providers across the state are coming together on Wednesday to highlight the need for more funding and support.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont announced increasing funding for Connecticut's largest childcare program, Care 4 Kids.

More than $14 million would be provided to families in 2024 and more than $53 million in 2025.

Some advocates say it doesn't address the lack of staff, workers' low wages or the high cost of childcare.

"The state funding in the proposed budget is less than last year's funding and it just continues to ignore one of the problems, parents pay too much, educators get paid too little. Programs can not survive and children can not thrive," said Friends Center for Children Executive Director Allyx Schiavone.

Rallies are expected to take place across the state on Wednesday in cities including New haven, New London, Stamford and Waterbury.

Some participating childcare providers are opening later in the day to show the impact of a lack of childcare services in communities.

According to experts, the average annual cost of childcare in Connecticut is $15,000.