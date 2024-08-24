Childish Gambino concert at Mohegan Sun canceled Saturday night

The Childish Gambino show scheduled for Mohegan Sun Saturday night has been canceled, according to a Facebook post by the casino.

Mohegan Sun posted on Facebook at 5:40 p.m. that the show was canceled due to "technical difficulties."

The casino shared a message from Childish Gambino, better known as actor, director, and musician Donald Glover:

“while creating THE NEW WORLD TOUR, the idea was to give fans a new experience. we use a lot of new technologies, and when doing so, technical difficulties can arise. delivering a quality show that all of us @ GILGA can be proud of has remained paramount to us. a show i would be proud to bring to all the childish gambino fans across the world. this has created some challenges in some settings. due to production issues, tonight’s childish gambino concert @ Mohegan Sun must be cancelled. refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

personally, im really upset by this. i just met some fans in the lobby and a father who drove out w/ his daughters bday and was trying to get a shoutout (happy birthday btw). the team is coming up w/ a way to make it up to fans, so we'll be in contact w/ everyone who bought a Mohegan Sun ticket. i know tickets, hotels, driving, all that isnt cheap. so we'll come up with something. again, my deepest apologies.”

There has been no word on if or when the show will be rescheduled.