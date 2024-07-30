Child driving stolen car caused head-on crash in Stafford: police

A child driving a stolen car caused a head-on crash in Stafford on Tuesday morning and everyone involved in the crash has been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to state police.
They said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willimantic and another child was also in the car.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 32 around and the road was closed but has reopened.
No additional information was immediately available.
