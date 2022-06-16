Teens on Scooter, Struck, Injured in Bridgeport: Police

Two teens have serious injuries after they were struck by a pickup in Bridgeport on Wednesday night, police said

The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls at 5:47 p.m. reporting a crash with injuries on Kossuth Street near Berkshire Avenue.

The preliminary reports indicated that a pickup hit two children on a scooter and fled the scene, police said.

On Thursday, police said one of the people on the scooter is 17 and the other is 18.

Medics provided what police called “lifesaving medical procedures“ to one victim and both people who were on the scooter were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional information was available on their conditions.

Police said they tracked down the vehicle and the driver turned himself in.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.