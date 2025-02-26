Silver alert

Children reported missing for several days out of Meriden

Connecticut State Police

Police are looking for two kids that have been missing for several days out of Meriden.

Silver Alerts were issued for Brikayla and Brayden Gordon. Brikayla is 7 and Brayden is 9 years old, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said Brikayla has black hair and brown eyes. Brayden has black hair and green eyes.

Both Brikayla and Brayden are 4-feet-tall. Police don't know what they were wearing at the time of their disappearances.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not say whether or not Brikayla and Brayden are related.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.

This article tagged under:

Silver alert
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us