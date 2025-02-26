Children reported missing for several days out of Meriden

Police are looking for two kids that have been missing for several days out of Meriden.

Silver Alerts were issued for Brikayla and Brayden Gordon. Brikayla is 7 and Brayden is 9 years old, according to police.

State police said Brikayla has black hair and brown eyes. Brayden has black hair and green eyes.

Both Brikayla and Brayden are 4-feet-tall. Police don't know what they were wearing at the time of their disappearances.

Authorities did not say whether or not Brikayla and Brayden are related.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.