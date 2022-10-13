Boston

Report of Boy Kidnapped by Woman in Van Under Investigation in Boston, Police Say

Boston police released an image of a grey Mercedes van that could be involved in taking the child on Commonwealth Avenue; an Amber Alert has not yet been issued

By Asher Klein and Kathy Curran

A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Handout

Boston police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a boy, roughly 8 years old, on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay, officials say.

The reported kidnapping took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. They said in a statement that the incident took place about 1:10 p.m., and later added that the boy is about 8 years old and Asian.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert, though state and local police are investigating.

Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released photos of a van that could be involved and said a woman is suspected of taking the child. They said it is possibly a grey Mercedes with a ventilation bubble on the top and stickers on the bumper.

Local

Bristol

Bristol to Hold Vigil Tonight After Shooting That Killed 2 Officers, Injured Another

Bristol

‘Bristol Police Heroes Fund' Set Up to Help Officers' Families

The vehicle drove toward Kenmore Square and downtown Boston, according to police.

A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Boston Police Department
A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Police didn't immediately provide more information. Massachusetts State Police shared information from Boston police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston UniversitykidnappingBoston Police DepartmentCommonwealth Avenue
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us