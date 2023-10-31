Chilly and dry for trick-or-treating on Halloween

Happy Halloween!

We have a fair weather day with chilly temperatures on tap for Halloween.

There will be increasing sun with highs only near 50.

During trick-or-treating, it will be fair with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers.

Thursday morning will be very cold. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s in the coldest areas with a hard freeze. It will be in the 30s at the shore with frost.

