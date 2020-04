The NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting a cloudy and chilly day today.

Temperatures are expected to reach near record lows this morning.

Rain develops later tonight and will become heavy at times throughout the morning.

The rain tapers off by tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday is looking sweet with mostly sunny skies and temperature highs reaching the low 60's.

Sunday will be on the sour end, with more rain on the way and temperatures in the 50s.