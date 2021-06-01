China

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the National Health Commission said on its website

slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai.
AP Photo, File

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

Local

Cromwell 20 mins ago

Gunshots Fired at Church in Cromwell Believed to Be Connected to Southington Incidents: Police

hate crimes 21 mins ago

Lamont to Announce Formation of Hate Crimes Advisory Council

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chinabird flu
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us